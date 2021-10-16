Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 6.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $11.44 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.61 million, a PE ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

ABST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

