Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $114,000 in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,712,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,325,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,121,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,012,000.

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

