Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $116,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,584 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,480,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE HGV opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

