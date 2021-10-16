Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $77.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

