Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 17,198 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,318.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,724.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 50,096 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.