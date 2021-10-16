Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,947 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nikola by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 290,984 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nikola by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,673,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $5,987,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.