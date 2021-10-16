Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% in the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

