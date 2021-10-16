Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Acquires $30,507.30 in Stock

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 11,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Ryan Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 128,160 shares of Akerna stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $346,032.00.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Akerna Corp. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.62.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akerna by 668.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Akerna in the first quarter worth approximately $698,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KERN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

