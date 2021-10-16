Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Ossiam bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $2,523,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

NYSE:RY opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

