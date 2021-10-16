Algert Global LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.