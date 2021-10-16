Algert Global LLC Sells 6,636 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.17 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

