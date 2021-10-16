All Sports (SOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.84 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, All Sports has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and $5.84 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00208173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

