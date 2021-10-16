Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $260.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after acquiring an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,575. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $119.26 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.