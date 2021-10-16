Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,466,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 245,088 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

AAU remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.02 and a current ratio of 24.02. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

