Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.85

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $210.85 and last traded at $210.74, with a volume of 5221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

