AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gentherm by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $89.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

