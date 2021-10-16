AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.7% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

