AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $103.65 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.