AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $34.47 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.