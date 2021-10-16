Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.75. 217,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,430. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62.
In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,034,452.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,742 shares in the company, valued at $307,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,603 shares of company stock worth $28,807,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock worth $52,653,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
