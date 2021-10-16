Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.75. 217,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,430. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,034,452.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,742 shares in the company, valued at $307,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,603 shares of company stock worth $28,807,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock worth $52,653,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

