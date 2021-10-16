American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.61. 1,128,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,984. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 125,743 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

