American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSWA. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.79 million, a P/E ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. American Software has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

