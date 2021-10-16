Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. BRP reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

BRP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.74. 31,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,130. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.85. BRP has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

