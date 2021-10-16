Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Post $1.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR traded up $25.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $749.85. 732,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $669.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

