Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 73,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,013. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

