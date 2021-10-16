Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,950. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.