Analysts Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce sales of $138.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $144.10 million. CRA International posted sales of $121.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $573.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. 38,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,353. CRA International has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $109.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,325,480.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

