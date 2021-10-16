Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NGMS traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. 305,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,178. The stock has a market cap of $920.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

