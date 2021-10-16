Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Waste Connections stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.70. 553,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,232. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

