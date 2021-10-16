Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $66.88

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

ACHC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.89. 304,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,001. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

