Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $210.14

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $172.18. 303,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

