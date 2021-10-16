Analysts Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 124

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 124 ($1.62).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £687.08 million and a PE ratio of 18.73. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.22.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

