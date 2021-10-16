Ann Torre Bates Sells 9,326 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ann Torre Bates also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 7th, Ann Torre Bates sold 20,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $954,305.70.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00.
NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.09 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.28.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period.
Several analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.