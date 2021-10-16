Ann Torre Bates Sells 9,326 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Torre Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Ann Torre Bates sold 20,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $954,305.70.

On Thursday, September 30th, Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.09 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

