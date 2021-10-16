Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $24,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.