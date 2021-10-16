Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.62%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.