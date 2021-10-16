Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.42.

NYSE ADM opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

