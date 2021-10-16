Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the September 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 703,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 62,477 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 88.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 304,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARDC remained flat at $$16.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,397. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

