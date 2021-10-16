Areti Web Innovations Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 18th (OTCMKTS:AWEB)

Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AWEB remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. Areti Web Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
About Areti Web Innovations
