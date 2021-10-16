Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €18.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.44 ($21.69).

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

