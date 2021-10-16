AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NYSE T traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 47,629,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,086,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.