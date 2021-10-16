aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 363,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.00.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. As a group, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

