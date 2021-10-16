Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $110.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.83.

CAR stock opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 107.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

