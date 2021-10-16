Bank of America Downgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Underperform

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

