Bank of America Downgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Underperform

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.
Shares of NYSE SON opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
