Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,648 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 117,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 271,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $74.13 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

