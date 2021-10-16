Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 38.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $248.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $195.75 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

