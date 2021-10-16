Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.