Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,805 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.