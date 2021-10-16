Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.54 Million Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

DRNA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

