Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.75 Million Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBT shares. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.