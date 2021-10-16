Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Phibro Animal Health worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $242,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.80 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $882.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.